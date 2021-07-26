Workers in four out of 10 malls vaccinated, says Chennai Corporation

Civic body decentralises vaccination strategy further by delegating powers to zonal level officials

The Greater Chennai Corporation has managed to vaccinate all employees working in the outlets in four out of 10 major malls in the city through the COVID-19 vaccination outreach drives carried out over the past few days.

Encouraged by the improvement in coverage, the civic body has planned to decentralise its vaccination strategy further by delegating powers to officials at zonal levels to organise vaccination drives in different places, apart from the designated vaccination centres, based on availability and demand.

For instance, a vaccination drive with the availability of around 250 doses was organised at Anna Nagar Tower Park on Sunday.

While information on doses available at the designated vaccination centres are updated daily on the Corporation’s COVID-19 web portal, details about ad-hoc vaccination drives are communicated through fever survey workers to households in the respective localities. “We arrange drives in public places like parks so that people, who are walking-in, can get vaccinated if needed,” one of the zonal officers said.

Vishu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue and Finance, said the civic body was organising vaccination drives at 10 malls and 27 marketplaces on an almost daily basis, depending on the availability of vaccines.

He said almost 100% coverage was being targeted in the remaining six malls over the next few days, depending on the availability of vaccines.

Special drives

Apart from this, he highlighted that the civic body also organised special drives for bus conductors, drivers and autorickshaw drivers.

On days when the Corporation received surplus vaccines, apart from those allocated to vaccination centres, malls and markets, zonal-level officers are allocated doses to arrange drives in different localities.

He said if and when supply-related constraints are eased, the Corporation intended to have at least one vaccination centre in each of the 200 wards so that people need not go far to get vaccinated.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said vaccination was being provided utmost priority as it was the most important tool to prevent a third wave of COVID-19. “To reach as many people as possible, instead of a centralised approach, we have delegated powers to the Regional Deputy Commissioners and in turn to zonal-level officials to organise more drives to vaccinate more people quickly,” he said.