Workers flag their plight on social media

Help arrived for 140 migrant labourer families, who were stuck without food in two brick kilns in Thirukandalam, Tiruvallur district, after one of them took to social media to highlight their plight.

On Monday, the Tiruvallur police and district administration provided them food and dry ration. According to Tikeshdas Rana, a labourer, close to 500 of them came to the brick kilns in Tiruvallur in January. They were paid an advance of ₹28,000 a person.

“We were supposed to work here for six months. “Our owner said that we would be provided food only if we work. Even after the lockdown began, we were working, but we were getting less food,” he said.

Over the past few days, they were left without any food. “We took a video and posted it on social media. Our relative then shared it,” he said. Kalikesh Singh Deo, former MP, Bolangir Odisha, came to know about the issue and took to social media. He sought intervention from the Tamil Nadu government.

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, ADGP (operations), brought it to the notice of P. Aravindan, Tiruvallur SP. He and his team provided food for the labourers on Monday. “On Tuesday, we provided them ration that can last for 15 days,” said Mr. Aravindan. The Tiruvallur district administration also provided them groceries and vegetables. “It appears that the owner provided very less food to the labourers,” added Mr. Aravindan. Following this, Mr. Deo thanked Mr. Aravindan for his prompt action.