Worker’s death triggers panic

The death of a 40-year-old front line worker of the Chennai Corporation has sparked fear among staff members working on the containment of COVID-19.

The deceased, who held the post of a malaria worker of the Chennai Corporation under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), died in the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Saturday, after testing negative for the disease. That he tested negative was confirmed by Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash.

The employee was admitted to the hospital on May 3 after complaining of breathlessness. He was initially taken to the Veterinary College Hospital and later shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 3, after his condition worsened as he developed a severe acute respiratory illness.

An official of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital said the patient had tested negative twice. "It was a case of non-COVID respiratory infection," he said.

The employee had been working in ward 116 of the Teynampet zone in the vicinity of Triplicane for the past few weeks, testing residents for COVID-19. He had joined the Chennai Corporation in 2013 as a malaria worker under the Health department. Around 20,000 Corporation workers are engaged in COVID-19 containment activities, and have been deployed at testing facilities and locations where patients are under quarantine.

As news of the civic worker’s death spread on Saturday, a number of Corporation employees thronged the hospital, demanding compensation for NULM workers who die while engaged in testing people for the disease. "Chennai Corporation officials did not hand over the body to our family for the last rites. They took the mortal remains to Moolakothalam, and permitted just four members of our family, with personal protective equipment, to take part in the ceremony," said a family member of the civic worker, one of whose sons has tested positive for COVID-19. His wife and other son have tested negative.

Corporation officials said the kin of the NULM worker were unlikely to get any compensation as he had tested negative for COVID-19.

A few senior Corporation officials have tested positive for the disease this week.