Chennai

Worker hands over gold chain found on street to the police

A woman conservancy worker on Wednesday handed over to the police one sovereign gold chain found on a street in Perungudi. Her gesture was appreciated by Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Vikraman and many others.

The woman has been identified as Rani, 30, who has been working as a conservancy staff for the private operator. While cleaning a street at Rajiv Nagar on Tuesday morning, she saw the gold chain. After her shift, she reported it to her supervisors. On their advice, she handed over the chain to the police at Kannagi Nagar. An inspector said, “We were trying to identify the owner with the help of CCTV footage.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 12:12:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/worker-returns-gold-chain-found-on-the-street-to-police/article34380135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY