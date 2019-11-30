Chennai

Worker murdered in drunken brawl

A 40-year-old construction worker was stabbed by his friend using a broken bottle, following a quarrel.

According to the police, Robert from Arupukottai and his friends were staying on a platform in Shanmugam Salai and were doing construction work. On Thursday night, they consumed liquor. A quarrel ensued between Robert and Sivakumar on non-payment of ₹125 by the former.

Sivakumar stabbed Robert with a broken bottle and fled. The K.K. Nagar police registered a case and are trying to trace Sivakumar.

