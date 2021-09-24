Worker killed in stormwater drain collapse on Rajaji Salai

A 30-year-old man was killed after a portion of a stormwater drain caved in on Rajaji Salai on Thursday. The police identified the victim as Ranjith Mahji, who lived in Thirupalli street, Sowcarpet.

The Elephant Gate police said Ranjith was working for a construction company engaged in highways contract work.

He was engaged in the stormwater drain project on Rajaji Salai, near the Income Tax office, when a portion of the drain caved in and debris fell on him. He died on the spot.

Fire Service informed

The public informed the Fire Service control room. Fire and rescue personnel of High Court complex station retrieved his body.

Police officials rushed to the site and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have filed a case and are investigating.