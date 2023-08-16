Worker killed in a glass factory in Poonamallee

August 16, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated August 17, 2023 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

A 27-year-old worker was killed when he was handling glass in the private glass making factory in Poonamallee on Wednesday. The Nazarethpet police have filed a case and have detained a few officials of the private glass factory for investigation.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Amrish Kumar, a native of Bihar, was working as a labourer in the private glass factory. On Wednesday, he was involved in removing glass materials from a truck from Puducherry to place it inside the factory when a huge glass fell on him. In the impact, the glass pieces pierced his neck leading to severe injuries. He was rushed to the Poonamallee Government hospital where he died not responding to treatment.

The Nazarethpet police on being alerted sent the body of the victim to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. During initial investigation the police found that adequate strength of workers were not posted for shifting the glass materials as also providing protective gear for handling such dangerous materials.

