Worker injured while laying sewer line dies

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 19:38 IST

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 19:38 IST

One of the three migrant workers injured after a compound wall collapsed on them in New Washermenpet died of injuries on Saturday.

The three were part of a team of 10 that was laying a sewer line. The police identified the injured as Masood, 34, Nadheem, 18, and Shahnawaz, 18. On Wednesday evening, when the team was working near the Kamarajar Road, the compound wall of an abandoned building collapsed on them. They were struck under the debris for sometime and were rescued and rushed to Government Stanley Hospital.

Masood died on Saturday. The New Washermenpet police have registered a case.