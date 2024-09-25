Worker injured during construction of Bigg Boss set in Chennai

A migrant worker was critically injured after a fall at the site where the set of popular reality show, Bigg Boss, was being built, on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) night.

Construction work was underway at the set for the reality show, which is set to commence shortly, at EVP Film City, Chembarambakkam. Police sources said Sahin Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, fell from a height and broke his backbone.

The other workers at the site rushed him to a private hospital in Porur.

The Nazarethpet police are conducting an investigation.

