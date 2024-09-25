GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Worker injured during construction of Bigg Boss set in Chennai

Police sources said Sahin Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, suffered a fall and broke his backbone

Updated - September 25, 2024 05:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of EVP Film City at Poonamalle. Image used for representational purposes

File photo of EVP Film City at Poonamalle. Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

A migrant worker was critically injured after a fall at the site where the set of popular reality show, Bigg Boss, was being built, on the outskirts of Chennai on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) night. 

Construction work was underway at the set for the reality show, which is set to commence shortly, at EVP Film City, Chembarambakkam. Police sources said Sahin Khan, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, fell from a height and broke his backbone.

The other workers at the site rushed him to a private hospital in Porur.

The Nazarethpet police are conducting an investigation. 

Published - September 25, 2024 05:20 pm IST

