Worker electrocuted at restaurant in Chennai

A 24-year-old worker at a popular restaurant in Thoraipakkam, was electrocuted while he was cleaning a section near a refrigerator, early on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The victim has been identified as Dhan Kumar, 24 of Tripura, who was working at the Bhatinda Express restaurant located near the Thoraipakkam junction. He and two others were cleaning near the refrigerator when he was thrown to the ground due to a power leakage. The other two also sustained burns, police said.

The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Dhan Kumar was declared ‘brought dead’ while the others are undergoing treatment.

The Thoraipakkam police have booked a case against the supervisor and owner of the restaurant for offences including causing death due to negligence.

