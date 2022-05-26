Worker drowns in Kosasthalayar river in Tiruvallur district
He went to take bath without knowing swimming, say police
A 35-year-old man from Kallkurichi district, working in a stone crushing unit near Sothupakkam village in Tiruvallur district, drowned while taking bath in the Kosasthalaiyar river on Wednesday.
On bring alerted, the police sought the help of Gummidipoondi Sipcot Fire and Rescue Services personnel to retrieve the body from the river.
Police said S. Sivakumar alias Ayyanar, who did not know swimming, went to the river alone and drowned. Vengal police filed a case of unnatural death and shifted the body to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem.
