Worker dies at Chennai Metro Rail construction site on Poonamallee Bypass

A 26-year-old worker died at Chennai Metro Rail construction site on the Poonamallee bypass here on Tuesday where the phase II project work is under way.

According to the officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), around 4.30 p.m. when Devendra Singh, a worker from Punjab, was engaged in the fixing of a parapet, he fell from the viaduct to the ground. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but he died around 6 p.m., officials said.

In the ₹63,246 crore phase II project, CMRL has been in the process of building an elevated stretch from Poonamallee to Porur which may be completed by 2025 end. As part of this work, CMRL has been constructing both stations and viaduct along this stretch.

“Usually, the contractor fixes the precast parapet structure on the viaduct using a crane. The worker was engaged in placing the parapet when he fell to the ground within the construction site. He may have slipped during the process of fastening the parapet. We are carrying out a detailed investigation to check if safety precautions were taken and find the person at fault,” an official said.

Officials said though there were multiple safety supervisors who went on inspections, it was not clear how the incident had occurred. This was not the first time that the phase II project work had witnessed a death of a worker. Sometime ago, a worker was killed when a reinforcement collapsed on the casting yard.

“CMRL will provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of the worker and the contractor too will give a compensation,” they said.