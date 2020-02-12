Worker dies after iron rod falls on him in steel factory

A worker was killed on Wednesday after an iron rod fell on him inside a factory in SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited) in Ranipet.

Police sources said that the 22-year-old Munishkumar, hailing from Bihar, was working at a steel factory in Phase-III in SIPCOT, Mukundarayapuram in Ranipet, when the incident occurred.

Multiple injuries

“The victim was handling chaining of iron girders with other workers when suddenly one of the iron rods fell on him. He sustained injuries on his face and shoulder,” sources said. He was rushed to a multi-speciality hospital in Ranipet, where the doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

A case has been booked under Section 174 (investigation over unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. His body was sent to Walajah Government Hospital for post-mortem, a police officer said.