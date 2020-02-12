Chennai

Worker dies after iron rod falls on him in steel factory

more-in

An iron rod fell on him at the workplace

A worker was killed on Wednesday after an iron rod fell on him inside a factory in SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited) in Ranipet.

Police sources said that the 22-year-old Munishkumar, hailing from Bihar, was working at a steel factory in Phase-III in SIPCOT, Mukundarayapuram in Ranipet, when the incident occurred.

Multiple injuries

“The victim was handling chaining of iron girders with other workers when suddenly one of the iron rods fell on him. He sustained injuries on his face and shoulder,” sources said. He was rushed to a multi-speciality hospital in Ranipet, where the doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

A case has been booked under Section 174 (investigation over unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. His body was sent to Walajah Government Hospital for post-mortem, a police officer said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 11:41:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/worker-dies-after-iron-rod-falls-on-him-in-steel-factory/article30804212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY