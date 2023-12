December 27, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

One person is reportedly dead and another was seriously injured after a blast took place at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) lube plant at Tondiarpet in Chennai on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

Sources said that the incident happened when the sludge tank was being cleaned. According to initial reports, short circuit is said to be the cause. Further information is awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT