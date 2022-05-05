Worker asphyxiates while cleaning septic tank in Paruthipattu

May 05, 2022 22:14 IST

Another worker has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition

A 25-year-old worker was reportedly asphyxiated while cleaning a septic tank at an apartment in Paruthipattu near Avadi on Thursday.

Another, who followed him into the tank, fainted and has been admitted to the Government Kilpauk Hospital.

Police sources identified the victim as Muthu of Paruthipattu. Muthu and another person Gunasekaran, 40, also from Paruthipattu, were working as maintenance staff in the apartment located in Ashok Niranjan Nagar.

At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Muthu and Mr. Gunasekaran entered into the tank for cleaning and fainted.

On information, personnel from the Avadi police station and the fire station reached the spot and retrieved the duo from the tank.

However, Muthu died on the way to the hospital while Mr. Gunasekaran was admitted to the Government Kilpauk Hospital in critical condition, the police said. The police have registered a case and investigation is on.