Work under way to shift, restore heritage monuments in Ripon Buildings by July 10

Stapathis from Mamallapuram working round the clock

Twenty stapathis from Mamallapuram have started work on shifting and restoring five heritage monuments on the premises of Ripon Buildings.

After many decades, the heritage monuments, including the bronze statue of Lord Ripon, are expected to be restored to their original condition. Currently, the monuments look like granite structures, because of coats of paint done for many decades. The pedestal is made of granite from areas such as Kancheepuram and Madurai.

The Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) have set a deadline of July 10 for shifting the heritage monuments, including the five statues, on the premises of Ripon Buildings.

The reinstallation of the five statues and landscape development in 75% of the area will be completed in two weeks.

The Metro station construction started 12 years ago, after the Corporation handed over 4,507 sq m of land to CMRL. Most of the land is expected to be handed back to the Corporation shortly.

R. Ravindran Sthapathy, a national awardeee, who was working at Ripon Buildings on Thursday, said the target was to restore the monuments without diminishing their heritage value.

“We are documenting all minute details. We will ensure that the monuments remain strong, and endure the test of time,” he said.

Pointing to the 3.5 tonne sculpture of Lord Ripon, Mr. Ravindran said the monument had granite from our country, and the British sculptors likely played a key role in the structure’s development. The monument of Lord Ripon was installed over a century ago. Work on shifting and restoring the statue of Pitti Thyagaraya, who was the first non-official president of the Madras Municipal Corporation, under the Madras City Municipal Corporation Act of 1919, will also be completed this week.

The landscape around the Ripon Buildings will be handed over to the Corporation after July 10. Planting of saplings will be completed this week.