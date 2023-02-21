Work under way to beautify water fountains at 74 locations in Chennai

February 21, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has given 74 locations, including road junctions, grade separators and parks, a makeover with fanciful designs of water fountains in various zones of the city.

The number of water fountains at the city’s junctions and public spaces has increased from 26 to 74. Many places such as the Pantheon Road-Gandhi Irwin Road junction have transformed into better urban spaces with fountains commissioned by the GCC.

Royapuram zone has the largest number of fountains, with the work completed at 25 locations. Tondiarpet has 10 fountains, Adyar eight, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar five, Anna Nagar four, Teynampet three, Perungudi three and Madhavaram three. However, most of the junctions in zones such as Sholinganallur, Ambattur and Valasaravakkam have not been beautified.

Earlier, the civic body had shelved its plans to develop huge musical fountains, which were proposed to be developed to attract tourists, similar to other global cities. Some residents have also demanded musical fountains in areas where residents gather in large numbers. The civic body is yet to take a decision about the development of large musical fountains with artwork as it will consume more power.

Vertical gardens

The annual maintenance contract for the vertical gardens has been finalised and planting has started in junctions such as Doveton, Mint, Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, Sardar Patel Road and TTK Road. Sewage treatment plants have been commissioned in various parts of the city as treated sewage is used for the fountains.

Beautification of the grade separator at Koyambedu has been completed at a cost of ₹34 lakh. Work on the beautification of the Maduravoyal grade separator has been completed at a cost of ₹25 lakh. Beautification of Perambur subway on the western side of the Perambur railway station will be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹28 lakh. Work will begin after the railway work is completed, an official said.