Work to provide sewerage facilities begins in some of Greater Chennai Corporation’s merged areas

Work has started to provide sewerage infrastructure in merged areas such as Semmancheri, Manali, and Madhavaram, which had remained a long-pending demand of residents.

In Semmancheri, work is in progress to lay sewer pipelines and construct sewer chambers to create a comprehensive drainage network at a cost of ₹78.58 crore. Welcoming the move, the residents noted that they had been waiting for a comprehensive drinking water and sewerage infrastructure since the area was merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation, over a decade ago.

Like many other merged areas that don’t have piped water supply or a sewerage network, Semmancheri residents managed their drinking water needs by using tanker supply and groundwater. G. Satish, a resident of Semmancheri, said each household spent about ₹2,000 per month for the disposal of sewage. The scheme must be completed on time, they added.

A press release from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), said work was being executed to lay sewerage pipelines for a length of nearly 31 km, and also 827 maintenance holes in Semmancheri. Seven pumping stations will also be constructed to send nearly 4.85 million litres per day (mld) of sewage generated in the locality to the Sholinganallur treatment plant. Nearly 51,114 residents are estimated to benefit from the scheme.

It was one of the works launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday. Similarly, work is being executed to provide a sewerage network in north Chennai areas falling under Madhavaram and Manali zones.

Areas such as Vadaperumbakkam, Theeyambakkam, Mathur, Puzhal, and some streets in Madhavaram will get sewerage networks in a few years, at a total cost of ₹1,072.15 crore. Metrowater will lay pipelines for a distance of about 210 km and build 21 pumping stations in wards 17, 19, 22, and 23 and link the network designed, which to handle 15.77 mld of sewage, to the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant. The project aims to benefit a population of nearly 1.30 lakh in the localities.

In Madhavaram zone, the sewer network will cover 21,787 households in 1,214 streets. Nearly 13.56 mld of sewage is estimated to be generated in the locality.

