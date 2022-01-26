Work to prevent sedimentation at Ennore creek mouth may take off soon

CHENNAI

26 January 2022

The long-pending project to prevent sedimentation at the mouth of Ennore creek may take off in a couple of months.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is likely to begin construction of a training wall for the sustainable opening of the Ennore creek mouth in March or April. The project aims at reducing sedimentation and inundation in upstream areas of the Kosasthalaiyar river.

Officials of the WRD said the expert appraisal committee in the State Coastal Zone Management Authority has provided coastal regulation zone clearance and recently recommended the project to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for final approval.

The department has planned to build ‘straight training walls’ for a length of 500 metres on the northern side of the embankment and for a length of 400 metres on the southern side near the Ennore creek where Kosasthalaiyar joins it.

How will the walls help?

Training walls at the creek would help direct the flow of the river and also interrupt transport of sand by waves. Officials said at present, minimal dredging was being done to keep the Ennore creek mouth open for a width of 80 metres to allow tidal action and minimise sand bar formation.

There are plans to use a combination of boulders and tetrapods to construct the training wall to enable the Ennore creek mouth to be open for a width of up to 400 metres. It would mitigate flooding in the upstream areas, including Manali New Town, around the banks of Kosasthalaiyar and aid in draining floodwater of the river’s maximum capacity.

Last year, nearly 31,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of floodwater drained into the sea during the Northeast monsoon. The Kosasthalaiyar rhas a maximum flood discharge capacity of more than 1 lakh cusecs near the creek, officials said.

The training wall would also provide better access to fishing boats and help the livelihood of residents in the surrounding fishing hamlets. Once final approval is provided, work on the ₹128-crore project would be implemented with the funding of Kamarajar Port Limited.

Demolition of old piers near Nettukuppam would also be taken up as part of the project. The work is expected to be completed in a year, an official added.