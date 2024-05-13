Work to paint murals on pillars outside Chennai airport terminals begins

In a few months, the pillars outside Chennai airport’s terminals will wear a vibrant look with beautiful murals. Air passengers who arrive at the airport will be able to get a glimpse of it, as the work has just begun.

As part of the phase II modernisation work taken up at Chennai airport that has been under way for a few years now, Airports Authority of India (AAI) had planned to beautify the area outside the terminals. Accordingly, the 72 pillars outside the terminals will be painted with murals reflecting the State’s art and architecture.

Officials of AAI said, the work has just begun as the contractor was finalised recently. “The painting of murals has begun outside the T1 domestic terminal now and the work will be on for the next three months. From T1 domestic terminal to T4, all 72 pillars will be painted on a theme. We have drawn inspiration from our temple pillars. Be it peacocks or horses, we will bring in numerous designs depicting our art and culture. The colours too have been chosen carefully,” an official said.

The work taken up at a cost of around ₹2 crore will be completed in three months, the official added.

This aside, AAI has also been carrying out work to improve the look of vacant spaces opposite the domestic and international terminals. With selfie points, seating areas, walkways, food outlets, they have conceptualised a mini plaza in front of the terminals which may be ready by the end of the year, officials said.