Work to make Retteri lake one of Chennai’s water sources begins

August 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ₹43.19-crore project being undertaken by the Water Resources Department will be a comprehensive project in which the lake bed will be deepened and desilted, and the foreshore bund will be strengthened

The Hindu Bureau

Metrowater already has infrastructure in place at Kolathur to draw and treat 10 million litres of water per day from Retteri lake. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The long-awaited work to improve and make Retteri lake a drinking water source for the ever-expanding city started on Monday.

Being one of the major waterbodies in the city, the lake remains a source of groundwater recharge. During the 2019 drought, water from the lake was drawn to meet shortfall in drinking water supply. Spread over 400 acres, the lake will soon count itself among the sources used to meet the city’s water demand. The Water Resources Department (WRD) has started the ₹43.19-crore project to restore the lake into a freshwater source.

It may be recalled that an announcement was made regarding the project in the Legislative Assembly earlier this year. WRD had also made efforts to restore the lake in 2017 together with a chain of waterbodies in the western areas.

Officials of the WRD said this would be a comprehensive project in which the lake bed would be deepened, desilted and the foreshore bund would be strengthened. Besides repairing the existing footpath, a new walkway would be provided on the lake bund on both sides of Grand Northern Trunk (GNT) Road.

The lake’s capacity to store water will be increased from the existing 32 million cubic feet (mcft) to 45.13 mcft by removing 7 lakh cubic metres of silt and providing regulator arrangements. The concept is to turn the lake into a reliable water source and an ecorestoration site.

“We will also build compound wall along the foreshore bund and fence the lake area along GNT Road. Measures will be taken to arrest sewage pollution and prevent encroachments. Artificial islands will be formed for bird nesting spaces,” an official said.

Metrowater already has infrastructure in place at Kolathur to draw and treat 10 million litres of water per day. The project, which was started in the presence of Madhavaram MLA S. Sudharsanam, is set to be completed within a year.

