Work to lay sewer lines at Jalladianpet in Sholinganallur zone begins

February 26, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Monday started work to lay pipelines for the underground sewerage network in Jalladianpet, which falls under Sholinganallur zone.

Work to lay sewerage pipelines for a length of 43.3 km has begun in the locality. The foundation stone for the long pending scheme was laid by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last Saturday along with inauguration of the city’s third desalination plant at Nemmeli, a press release said.

The ₹92.76-crore project will also include the construction of two sewage collection centres, six sewage pumping stations, and six roadside pumping stations and two pumping stations, which will be used intercept and divert sewage falling into watercourses. A total of 3,439 house service connections will be given to benefit about 23,700 residents in the area. Nearly 1,361 machine holes will also be constructed as part of the network to reduce sewage overflow in the locality, the release said.

