Work to lay pipelines for water and sewer network in three areas along ECR resumes

February 03, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Work has resumed to lay pipelines for drinking water and sewer network in some areas along East Coast Road after nod given for digging and road cuts.

The Rs. 418.20 crore project to cover Neelankarai, Palavakkam and Kottivakkam with a sewer network was launched in November last year. Work was also initiated to provide drinking water network in Neelankarai at a cost of Rs. 77.03 crore. However, the works had to be discontinued during the Northeast monsoon as various government agencies had stopped permissions for road cuts until end of monsoon.

With the State Highways department sanctioning permission for road cuts, Chennai Metrowater has resumed works in the areas along ECR. Residents of Neelankarai said a comprehensive drinking water and drainage network has been a long-pending demand of the locality since its merger with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Srilakshmi Mohan Rao, president, Kazura Garden Residents’ Welfare Association, Neelankarai, said the work of laying pipelines in a particular area must be finished at one go before starting work in another road to avoid hassles. “Details about contractors must be shared with the residents’ welfare associations to help coordinate with them and Metrowater for speedy execution of the work,” she said.

According to Metrowater, 4,986 water connections would be given to households in Neelankarai. Water would be provided from Nemmeli desalination plant for a population of 42,206. A water distribution pipeline running for a distance of 51.6 km would be laid in Neelankarai apart from a 22 lakh capacity overhead tank and five lakh capacity sump.

While the water supply scheme in Neelankarai is expected to be completed in two years, the sewer projects in three areas would be finished in three years. Nearly 12,776 households would be given sewer connections. About 12.4 million litres of sewage a day would be collected and pumped through 17 sewage pumping stations. Metrowater’s managing director T.G.Vinay inspected the works.

Residents of Semmenchery where project to lay water supply network is in progress also want sewer infrastructure to be implemented soon. G.Sathish of Semmenchery said “We are managing with water from erstwhile panchayat network and groundwater. A sewage collection system is the need of the hour.”

