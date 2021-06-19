Work to lay pipeline from Chembarambakkam water treatment plant will be accelerated, say Metrowater Managing Director

Fresh tenders have been called to carry out the project in the remaining distance of nearly 1.7 km.

The long-pending work to lay the pipeline to distribute water from the Chembarambakkam water treatment plant would be accelerated and completed by August 2022, Metrowater’s Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar said on Saturday.

A press release said Mr. Vijayaraj Kumar inspected the sites along Poonamallee High Road, where pipeline laying work would be taken up and instructed officials to speed up the work to supply water from the Chembarambakkam plant with a capacity to treat 530 million litres a day (mld).

The project to lay the pipeline that would distribute water to different parts of the city and southern suburbs was started in 2013. However, the contract was cancelled in March 2019, owing to a delay in the project.

Fresh tenders have been called to carry out the project in the remaining distance of nearly 1.7 km. At present, nearly 265 mld of water is being supplied to the south and central parts of the city from the Chembarambakkam plant.

Once the project is completed, an additional quantity of 265 mld would be supplied to the central and southern parts of the city and southern suburbs. Nearly 19 lakh people residing in areas, including Koyambedu, Vadapalani, West Mambalam, Saidapet, Velachery, Mylapore, Pallavaram, Pammal and Chromepet would receive better piped water supply, the release said.

Moreover, Metrowater will carry out a mass desilting programme of the sewer network in the thickly populated 801 streets from Monday. Of this, nearly 130 streets in Adyar and 128 streets in Teynampet zones would be covered. The major drive would be carried out till June 30. A total of 258 desilting machines, 142 jetrodding machines and 54 super suckers would be used. Residents may contact Metrowater engineers for sewage related issues.