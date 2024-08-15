GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Work to lay ballasted test track at Poonamallee Depot completed

Published - August 15, 2024 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metro Rail has finally laid the ballasted test track at Poonamallee Depot for the Phase II project.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the length of the ballasted test track at the depot is 820 metres. The work was completed recently.

Sprawling over an area of 40.5 acres, Poonamallee Depot, which is being built at a cost of ₹187 crore, is the second largest depot facility coming up as part of the project, after Madhavaram, which is the largest facility.

“Since the driverless trains will arrive in a couple of weeks, the test track had to be made ready beforehand. Once the driverless train is inspected, it will be operated on this test track to check its performance, along with that of the rail fasteners. The overhead electrical work for the test track is over; it and will be energised shortly,” an official said.

Depots are an important aspect of metro rail projects. The construction of depots is taken up first as it is where the trains are stationed, tested, repaired, and where they undergo maintenance.

The Poonamallee Depot will comprise 17 buildings, including a workshop shed; an auto coach washing plant; a pit wheel lathe; an admin building; and a stabling shed. The depot will be able to station a total of 56 six coach trains, and the admin building is from where the operations is controlled.

Besides the test track, the depot has stabling lines, inspection bay lines, and repair bay lines.

Though the construction of the depot started three years ago, the work has been moving slow, with the contractor racing to meet the deadlines, said sources.

However, officials confirmed that 82% of the work has been completed, adding that the depot will be ready in another six months.

When passenger operations commence between Poonamallee and Porur - a section of the Corridor 4 of Phase II - trains will be sent from the Poonamallee Depot for this stretch.

