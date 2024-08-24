Work to improve Red Hills reservoir’s surplus course to be completed soon

Areas downstream of the Red Hills reservoir, which is one of the major waterbodies that provides drinking water to Chennai, are likely to have a respite from recurring floods as the ongoing work to improve a portion of the reservoir’s surplus course is likely to be completed soon.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has completed nearly 90% of the ₹22 crore project to improve the vulnerable portions of the surplus course to alleviate inundation along the areas.

The surplus course runs for nearly 13 km before it joins Kosasthalaiyar near Sadayankuppam. Officials of the WRD said the portion of the course running for a stretch of eight km is being improved . The bund is being strengthened and raised by two metres along the portion from the shutters to Amullaivoyal.

Whenever the shutters of the Red Hills reservoir are opened to discharge surplus water, localities along the channel are warned of imminent inundation every year. Localities such as Vadakarai, Puzhal, Kosapur, and Manali are often marooned under water.

Last year, nearly 3,200 cubic feet per second of water was released into the surplus course during the Northeast monsoon.

Flood protection wall

A flood protection wall is being constructed at two vulnerable sites of the surplus course -Naravarikuppam and Krishna Nagar, Puzhal - for a total distance of 700 metres. This would replace the bund and prevent the channel from shrinking. It would also help avoid encroachments and the surplus water spilling over to nearby areas.

The inlets bringing water from the surrounding areas into the channel at Naravarikuppam and Vadakarai are also being repaired. “Once the project is finished, waterlogging in residential areas is expected to reduce by at least 60% in the ensuing Northeast monsoon,” an official said.

The channel’s flood water-carrying capacity is expected to be increased to 12,500 cusecs upon completion of the project. The stretch near Kosapur would be taken up for improvement in the second phase, officials said. The Department is also removing weeds in other parts of the channel as part of the monsoon preparedness work.

