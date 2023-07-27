Work to form approache roads and ramps for flyover on NH45 at Paranur begins

July 27, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work to form approaches for the newly constructed two flyover across the railway track at Paranur in Chengalpattu on the NH45 (new NH32) has begun. The new facility has been constructed by the Southern Railway and approaches are being formed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The present facility over the railway tracks comprises two bridges of two lanes each. According to official sources in the NHAI, once the approach roads and ramps are built at the centre of the two flyovers, the facility will be thrown open to vehicular traffic. The old flyover on the left side would be dismantled and new four-lane structure would be constructed, thus making it an eight-lane facility.

“The construction of new bridges is necessary for the railways as it is proposed to add additional tracks. The existing bridges don’t have enough space for that,” added another source.

The cost of forming the present set of approaches would be ₹15 crore with the final cost being shared by the railways and the NHAI. The work is to be completed in a year and the contractor would have to maintain the facility for five years.

The NH45 is being widened to eight lanes and the bridges near the Paranur railway station will have to be in alignment with it. About 90,000 vehicles pass through the stretch every day on an average. “It will help ease traffic flow, which grows at 5% annually,” said an official.

