Deepa H. Ramakrishnan March 03, 2022 20:57 IST

Facilities coming up on either side of the Kazhuveli waters, will help keep the bar mouth open throughout the year and allow fish to enter the backwaters

The Fisheries Department has begun preliminary work to construct fishing harbours at Alambaraikuppam in Chengalpattu district and Alagankuppam in Villupuram district. The facilities coming up on either side of the Kazhuveli waters, will help keep the bar mouth open throughout the year and allow fish to enter the backwaters, as is their habit. “At present due to frequent closure of the bar mouth, the fish die in bulk, often. The fishermen of these villages also do not have safe harbours to anchor their boats. Altogether there are 500 crafts of all sizes and many boats are either kept at Kasimedu or Puducherry for want of safe anchorage,” explained a source in the Fisheries Department. A 300m-long training wall would be constructed into the sea to keep the bar mouth open permanently and prevent it from being silted up. The wharfs along with auction halls, net repair sheds, landing centres, fish drying area, toilets, office space and boat repair areas, would come up in both villages. The facilities, at an estimated cost of ₹235 crore, are to be constructed in 30 months time. A temporary road has been formed to carry the boulders to be dumped to build the training wall. “This will be removed once the work is completed,” explained another source. On any danger to the nearby Alamabara Fort due to sea erosion, another engineer said that the required permission has been obtained from the Archaeological Survey of India. “Our structures are not near the fort and will not cause any harm to it,” he explained. Parandhaman, a fisherman of Alambaraikuppam, said that fishermen of both villages were happy that the construction has begun in right earnest. “It will help us keep our gear safely. And since we are also getting a training wall, it will allow exchange of waters into the Kazhuveli waters, which is important to keep it alive,” he added.



