Work to construct link drain to Mambalam Canal will be expedited, says Minister

November 14, 2022 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Highways Minister E.V. Velu said all pending work in Chennai will be completed as soon as possible to prevent flooding

The Hindu Bureau

 

Highways Minister E. V. Velu on Sunday urged the officials to complete work to construct a link canal from Bazar Road in Saidapet to the Mambalam Canal along the Metrorail tunnel.

Addressing media persons after inspecting 16 locations across the city, he said that the work will be completed very shortly. “Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has instructed us to complete pending work as soon as possible to prevent flooding. Many locations that were prone to flooding earlier, have now witnessed improvement,” he said.

The Minister also inspected a subway belonging to the railways in Velachery, which was flooded. “It belongs to the railways but since the public have complained to the Chief Minister about being unable to use it, we will pump out water till the end of this monsoon. If need be, with the permission of the railways, we will install a pump room and ensure it does not get flooded,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / rains

