Work to construct link drain to Mambalam Canal will be expedited, says Minister

Highways Minister E. V. Velu on Sunday urged the officials to complete work to construct a link canal from Bazar Road in Saidapet to the Mambalam Canal along the Metrorail tunnel.
ADVERTISEMENT
Addressing media persons after inspecting 16 locations across the city, he said that the work will be completed very shortly. “Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has instructed us to complete pending work as soon as possible to prevent flooding. Many locations that were prone to flooding earlier, have now witnessed improvement,” he said.
The Minister also inspected a subway belonging to the railways in Velachery, which was flooded. “It belongs to the railways but since the public have complained to the Chief Minister about being unable to use it, we will pump out water till the end of this monsoon. If need be, with the permission of the railways, we will install a pump room and ensure it does not get flooded,” he said.
Trending
- Nalini, five other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of prison
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- Joe Biden pleased with election turnout, says reflects quality of party's candidates
- Research first: On the UGC move on research papers by Ph.D. scholars
- How to watch or stream Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 live in India
ADVERTISEMENT