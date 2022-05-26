Work to construct bridge across Cooum surplus course begins in Poonamallee taluk

It is expected to provide improved connectivity to residents of Sithukaadu, Rajankuppam and Karunakaracheri

Work under way at Karunakaracheri to construct a bridge across Cooum river surplus course. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Work to construct an 83-metre-long two-lane bridge across a surplus course of Cooum river has begun at Karunakaracheri in Poonamallee taluk of Tiruvallur district.

The high-level bridge, estimated to cost ₹5.71 crore, is expected to provide improved connectivity to residents of Sithukaadu, Rajankuppam and Karunakaracheri that have around 2,500 families.

“In the 1960s, when I was in school, we used to hold hands during rains and walk across the water channel holding our bags above our heads. Later, the panchayat used to lay palm trees across to facilitate pedestrians to cross the water way. There were proposals to construct a causeway. But those did not take off. Now we are getting a bridge, it brings happiness to us,” said R. N. Varadhan, a long-time resident of the area.

During the monsoon, when the excess water is let out through the channel, residents of these areas would either take the Union Road to reach Pattabiram or travel via Sithukaadu to reach Poonamallee. An additional drive of about 6 km was required, said a resident.

Minister for Dairy Development S. M. Nasar, District Collector Alby John and DRDA Project Director Jayakumar and other officials took part in the ground breaking ceremony for the bridge that is being constructed by the Rural Development Department with Nabard funding.

The bridge with five spans and four piers is expected to be completed in nine months’ time. Since no land acquisition is required for approaches, the work is expected to be completed without any delay.