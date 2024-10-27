GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work to clear stagnant water in affected areas in Madurai in full swing

Published - October 27, 2024 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Following heavy rain in Madurai, teams comprising officials of various government departments were constituted and relief measures were being undertaken in affected areas. Works to clear water logging in affected areas were in full swing.

The Chief Minister has advised Ministers to expedite relief work and also spoke with the district Collector. The Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting via video conferencing with ministers and officials to expedite rescue works, a press release said.

Various parts of Madurai district received rains starting 3 p.m. on October 25. Till 8.30 a.m. on October 26, the district received an average rainfall of 4.73 cm. In particular, Chittampatti, Idayapatti, Sholavandan, Kuppanampatti, Kallandhiri and Thallakulam registered heavy rains of up to 10 cm. As a result, 20 areas were inundated. Water had entered 374 houses in and around areas in Madurai Corporation such as Sellur, Vilangudi and Anaiyur.

Madurai Corporation and district administration set up five relief camps where 161 persons who were evacuated were made to stay. A total of 5,215 food packets were provided for residents of affected areas. A total of 74 medical camps and 44 veterinary camps were also conducted. Six teams comprising officials of all government departments were constituted and relief measures were being undertaken.

A total of 38 pumps and 44 earthmovers were deployed to clear stagnant water. In addition, a new channel to carry surplus water from Sellur tank into Vaigai River was created. The Water Resources Department had immediately cleared a small blockage that occurred in Mudakathan channel in Anaiyur.

A total of 102 relief centres were identified and kept ready for residents of Madurai Corporation areas that were affected in the rains. Zonal teams were formed to handle rain-related damages in Madurai Corporation areas.

As precautionary measures in view of the north east monsoon, desilting of storm water drains for 240.30 km in corporation areas were completed. Across the district, blocks were cleared along 2,425.19 km of storm water drain, while 1,992,53 km of canals were desilted.

A total of 11 multi-department zonal teams headed by Sub-Collector were set up, and 286 earthmovers, 506 lorries, 65 tree-cutting machines, 94 generators, five boats and other rescue equipment were kept ready as precautionary measures.

Published - October 27, 2024 12:14 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.