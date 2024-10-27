Work to clear stagnant water in affected areas in Madurai in full swing

Following heavy rain in Madurai, teams comprising officials of various government departments were constituted and relief measures were being undertaken in affected areas. Works to clear water logging in affected areas were in full swing.

The Chief Minister has advised Ministers to expedite relief work and also spoke with the district Collector. The Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting via video conferencing with ministers and officials to expedite rescue works, a press release said.

Various parts of Madurai district received rains starting 3 p.m. on October 25. Till 8.30 a.m. on October 26, the district received an average rainfall of 4.73 cm. In particular, Chittampatti, Idayapatti, Sholavandan, Kuppanampatti, Kallandhiri and Thallakulam registered heavy rains of up to 10 cm. As a result, 20 areas were inundated. Water had entered 374 houses in and around areas in Madurai Corporation such as Sellur, Vilangudi and Anaiyur.

Madurai Corporation and district administration set up five relief camps where 161 persons who were evacuated were made to stay. A total of 5,215 food packets were provided for residents of affected areas. A total of 74 medical camps and 44 veterinary camps were also conducted. Six teams comprising officials of all government departments were constituted and relief measures were being undertaken.

A total of 38 pumps and 44 earthmovers were deployed to clear stagnant water. In addition, a new channel to carry surplus water from Sellur tank into Vaigai River was created. The Water Resources Department had immediately cleared a small blockage that occurred in Mudakathan channel in Anaiyur.

A total of 102 relief centres were identified and kept ready for residents of Madurai Corporation areas that were affected in the rains. Zonal teams were formed to handle rain-related damages in Madurai Corporation areas.

As precautionary measures in view of the north east monsoon, desilting of storm water drains for 240.30 km in corporation areas were completed. Across the district, blocks were cleared along 2,425.19 km of storm water drain, while 1,992,53 km of canals were desilted.

A total of 11 multi-department zonal teams headed by Sub-Collector were set up, and 286 earthmovers, 506 lorries, 65 tree-cutting machines, 94 generators, five boats and other rescue equipment were kept ready as precautionary measures.