Work to build hospital at Chennai’s King Institute premises to begin this month

Work to construct a new, multi-super speciality hospital on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, may begin by this month. The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to finalise the tender in the next couple of weeks.

The PWD is likely to award the work order this month after the foundation-laying ceremony. It may be recalled that the State government had announced that a hospital would be built at the nearly 4.8-acre site on the King Institute premises at a cost of ₹250 crore last year.

Sources in the PWD said the new six-storeyed hospital would come up at a space, spread over nearly 5.53 lakh square feet on the premises. The 500-bedded facility would have three blocks and comprise various specialities, including plastic surgery, surgical oncology and cardiology.

A separate block would be dedicated for the operation theatre complex and intensive care unit. The new hospital will be built with green building concepts and have solar reflective tiles on the terrace. Besides structures for rainwater harvesting, there are also plans to set up plants for sewage and effluent treatment, and to use the treated water for gardening and flushing.

As an effort to make the hospital disabled friendly, the department plans to have Braille signage and tactile flooring to ensure eas of access.

Some of the other plans include provisions of escalators for a few floors, basement car parking facility and also installation of CCTV cameras on the premises.

The new hospital is expected to reduce the burden on the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and benefit residents of south Chennai, officials said.

The work is expected to be completed in 18 months, the sources added.