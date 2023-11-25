Work on Veppampattu RoB to resume soon

November 25, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work on the 700-metre-long road overbridge (RoB) at Veppampattu, which is to replace level crossing (LC) 14, is likely to resume soon, with tenders to be called in a month’s time.

Sources in the Highways Department said the process to disburse cash to property owners is under way.

The government had sanctioned ₹29 crore in 2011 for the project that was put on hold due to a litigation-caused delay. Around 40% of the work has been completed. The railways has also finished its portion of the work over the tracks.. “We will be calling for tenders in a month, and after three months for the contractor; the remaining work will take 12 months to complete,” said an official in the department.

D. Radhakrishnan, a resident, said the undue delay in work completion has resulted in motorists having to either take the RoB at Thiruninravur, which is 7 kms away, or wait at the Puliyamarathu gate for at least 30 minutes to cross the railway lines. “Even during emergencies, vehicles have to wait. The Puliyamarathu gate is a kilometre away from our area. So, commuters have to take into account the waiting time before leaving their homes or returning from work,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Roy Rozario of People’s Voice pinned hopes on the work completing on time with the appointment of an efficient contractor with a good financial background. “There are projects in the Western suburbs where only a few labourers work since the contractors are not able to manage their finances,” Mr. Rozario said.

He also said that a railway subway in the Veppampattu station was yet to be completed, as a result of which passengers were forced to walk along the tracks. “The railways had sanctioned a foot overbridge (FoB) inside the station. However, that is also yet to be completed,” he added.

Tiruvallur Collector T. Prabhushankar said the Highways Department had been directed to resume work and finish the construction at the earliest. “Inside the railway station, the work for the subway will also be expedited. The Revenue Department on Friday demarcated the land belonging to the railways. They will also take up work to construct the FoB,” he said.