Work on installing underground power cable network connecting Perumbakkam with Velachery substation begins

February 28, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The work on installing the 400-kilo volt (KV) cable network to link Ottiambakkam substation with the Guindy substation via Velachery has begun.

The Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) which is executing the work has completed linking the cable on the stretch from Ottiambakkam to Perumbakkam through overhead power lines and has started the work of installing underground cable from Perumabakkam to Velachery, which is progressing at a fast pace.

A senior official of Tantransco said the 400-KV cable network linking would help in providing multiple sources for maintaining power connections round-the-clock. The crucial work of installing the UG cable from Taramani to Velachery railway station through the Station Service Road has started. He said the work involves the installation of UG cable with concrete ducts and would be completed within six months.

The UG cable has to be linked from Perumbakkam to Velachery Main Road as already a 400-KV UG cable network has been installed from Velachery to Guindy substation through the southern arm of the Inner Ring Road.

With regard to the long-pending demand of the residents of Nanganallur and Palavanthangal for creating an alternate source other than Velachery through which the power feeders are fed, the senior electricity department official said, there is a proposal for installing an UG cable network linking the Alandur substation with Taramani substation. Once the project is approved, the work for it would also begin shortly.

M. Arunachalam, a resident of Ram Nagar 7th Main Road in Velachery, said the Station Service Road has become a crucial road linking the office-goers to Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The digging of the road for installing the UG cable network should be completed as fast as possible because similar UG cable work taken up before had got delayed for more than a year.

