Work on transforming Egmore Railway Station into state-of-the art facility begins under the Ghati Shakti programme

December 23, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work on upgrading the Chennai Egmore Railway Station under the Gati Shakti programme has begun with the contractor DEC Infrastructure and Project India Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, initiating preliminary preparations.

According to a press release, the contractor had completed the survey of the station using drones, identifying the right of way for the multi-level car parking on the Gandhi Irwin Road and Poonamallee Road. The redevelopment project had provisions for dedicated arrival and departure terminals and the contractor had finallised the design of the skywalk connecting the arrival concourse, departure terminal and the parcel office.

The redevelopment project envisages protecting the iconic heritage structure along with a modern state-of-the-art facility to be constructed at a cost of ₹734.91 crore within 36 months. A new station building having ground plus three floors designed with intermodal transport facilities would have several amenities of lifts, escalators, food plaza, and modern seating amenities.

Tata Consulting Engineers, Mumbai, has been tasked with the project management services (PMS) for monitoring the progress of the project.

The station designated with NSG-1 (non-suburban) category handles more than 550 trains, including 442 suburban trains and 120 mails/express services with a peak footfall of 24,600 per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT