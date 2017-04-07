Work on subway gets under way

The work on construction of a pedestrian subway connecting East and West Tambaram has at last begun. Residents launched a campaign for the construction of a subway five years ago.

The underpass is being constructed under the grade separator that connects Grand Southern Trunk Road, Mudichur Road and Tambaram Velachery Main Road.

Members of MES Road Ganapathypuram Welfare Association in East Tambaram played a pivotal role in ensuring the project got off the ground.

Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, secretary of the Association, says, “The struggle for the subway began in 2011, when the grade separator was thrown open to vehicular traffic. We took up the issue with the Tambaram Municipality, urging the local body to hold talks with the State Highways Department and Southern Railway for the construction of the subway. The Municipality turned a deaf ear to our pleas.” The Association also knocked on the doors of Kancheepuram District Collectorate, the CM’s Cell, and Southern Railway, but in vain.

In December 2014, the Association conducted a signature campaign for the construction of a pedestrian subway. Over 15,000 people, which included residents, commuters, pedestrians and school students, headed to MES Road to pen in their support.

In August 2015, the Association sent a petition to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in New Delhi, along with newspaper reports about the necessity of having a pedestrian subway.

“We immediately received a call from the Southern Railway about the underpass and where it should be constructed. We met the Railway authorities and explained to them the problems faced by bus and train commuters and pedestrians, who risk their lives while crossing over to West Tambaram from East Tambaram and vice versa,” says Bhattacharjee.

Replying, the Southern Railway noted that due to lack of funds, the subway cannot be constructed.

In February 2016, Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister For Railways, who came to lay the foundation stone for a third key line between Tambaram and Chengalpet, met members of the Association, received a petition from them, and promised to do the needful.

In the Railway Budget 2016, days after his visit, the project was approved and the amount sanctioned.

Members of the Association met M. Suyambulingam, Chief Bridge Engineer, Southern Railway, and requested him to take steps have the subway constructed at the earliest.

“Funds have been allocated for eight foot overbridges and pedestrians subways between Tambaram and Chengalpet. The construction on subway will begin on the basis of priorities,” he told the Association.

The members gave a letter, dated October 4, 2016, explaining why the project should be taken up immediately.