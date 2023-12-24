Work on subway at Wimco Nagar railway station may start soon

December 24, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The construction of a limited-use vehicular subway at Wimco Nagar railway station in Tiruvottiyur is likely to commence soon, with the tendering process already under way.

According to sources in the Highways Department, the railways is just about finishing its portion of the work. “The box structure has been pushed into place and is being given final touches. We are expected to commence work on building ramps, service lanes, footpaths, storm-water drains, and electrical lines in a few week’s time,” an official said. The work to complete the 343 m long and 7.5 m wide two-lane subway will cost ₹21 crore. The Department will require 18 months to complete.

S. Kalyana Sundaram, a long-time resident of Tiruvottiyur who runs a business near the Level Crossing 6 (LC6), said that in the 1980s, only a few trains ran and the gate closing did not cause much trouble. “Now, at least 60-70 trains use the line on a daily basis, which means the gate is closed most of the time. Sometimes, the wait can last over half an hour,” he said.

LC6 is crucial for residents of around 25 localities, including Kargil Nagar and Annamalai Nagar, as they use it to access Tiruvottiyur High Road. The Wimco Nagar Market is also an important one in the area, drawing thousands of people.

“Since the gate at Village Street has been closed and cannot be used, we have to either take Maattu Mandhai or Eranavur Bridge, both of which are circuitous. If this subway is constructed, it will help residents immensely,” said V. Rajkumar, another resident.

