Work on storm-water drain network in the city will be completed in 15-30 days, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers and other officials inspecting the storm-water drain work under way at NSC Bose Road on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Intermittent rains ahead of the onset of the Northeast monsoon delayed the construction; the projects will be implemented quickly without the compromising the quality, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the work on the development of storm-water drains in the city will be completed in 15 to 30 days.

Inspecting the work on the development of storm-water drains in various parts of the city, Mr. Stalin said around 70%-80% of work in south Chennai had been completed. “I have inspected the work in north Chennai. I am satisfied with the progress,” he said.

Intermittent rains ahead of the onset of the Northeast monsoon have also delayed the progress of the construction of the drains, he said. After the inspection, the Chief Minister in a tweet said he had ordered the implementation of the storm-water drain projects quickly without compromising on the quality.

The Chief Minister inspected work being undertaken by agencies, such as the Greater Chennai Corporation, Water Resources Department and the Highways Department, in areas such as Central Square, NSC Bose Road, Walltax Road, Dr. Ambedkar College Road, Basin Bridge junction, Pulianthope, Royapuram and Kolathur.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru said 85% of the work had been completed in the city.

“Work has been delayed in some areas because of the shifting of utilities of other line agencies. Arrangements have been made to drain water in stretches that are incomplete. Motor pumps have also been procured to bale out water in 190 locations. The storm-water drain work in core city areas will be completed in a month. In the event of rains before the completion of the work, we will make arrangements to pump water. Work in added areas in the Kosasthalaiyar river basin will be completed in 2024,” Mr. Nehru said.

Pointing to the storm-water drain work along stretches, such as Walltax Road, by the Highways Department, Mr.Nehru said the work would mitigate flooding in the area. “The Chief Minister inspected the work in five Assembly constituency areas at 10 locations,” he said.

“Over 95% of work in flooded areas, such as Seethammal Colony, Rajamannar Salai and Parangusapuram, have been completed. These areas were flooded for seven days during the previous monsoon. These areas were prioritised, and over 34.47 km of storm-water drains have been completed,” the Minister said.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran and Mayor R. Priya accompanied Mr. Stalin during the inspection.