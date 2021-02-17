Work on six-lane project gathers pace

The 34-km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Karaipettai is being widened at a cost of ₹654.26 crore

Around 30% of the work to widen the 70-km Sriperumbudur-Walajapet stretch of the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, which is being carried out in two portions, has been completed.

The road is being upgraded to a six-lane facility with service lanes and around 30 flyovers and underpasses.

The 34-km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Karaipettai is being widened at a cost of ₹654.26 crore and on completion will have three flyovers, eight underpasses, four underpasses for light vehicles and five minor bridges. “About 10% of the work has been finished in this section, which was beset with delays in land acquisition. We began work with only 60% of the land required. Those who had been paid compensation could not move out for various reasons. We had to wait for that since without making the service lanes, we cannot commence work on construction of flyovers,” said a source in the NHAI.

This section is likely to be completed in December 2022.

As far as the second portion of the work between Karaipettai and Walajapet, 30% of the work has been completed so far. In this project, which is carried out at a cost of ₹533.36 crore, 13 km of carriageway has been widened into six lanes and 19 km of the road has service lanes laid. Construction of four vehicular underpasses have commenced and these spots are getting lit up simultaneously instead of waiting for the end of the project as is the usual practice. “It will serve a dual purpose, the work site would be well-lit and motorists too would find it useful,” said a source in the NHAI.

Continuous service lanes will be built for the safety of two-wheeler riders and cyclists as several industries are on either side of the road. Illumination will be provided in all urban areas and service roads. This would be for about 90% of the length. This stretch of the road is expected to be ready by March 2022.