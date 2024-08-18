GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Work on sewer network damaging power cables, water lines: ECR residents

Those living in various areas along the East Coast Road raise concerns over damage to utility lines owing to unmindful digging for infra projects

Published - August 18, 2024 01:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents say unmindful digging of roads has rendered them unmotorable. 

Residents say unmindful digging of roads has rendered them unmotorable.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of various areas along the East Coast Road (ECR) have raised complaints over recurring damage to utility lines owing to digging for infrastructure projects, including a sewer network.

Residents of Palavakkam said the work on laying an underground sewer network was progressing slowly, and the unmindful digging for laying pipelines had damaged utility lines such as electricity cables. In VGP Golden Seaview Layout, there is a power blackout for nearly four to five hours when the lines snap.

The criss-cross digging of roads has rendered them non-motorable. The residents want the work to be expedited as a portion of the layout is vulnerable to flooding. Neelankarai and Kottivakkam residents said digging for sewer projects had damaged the water lines in their localities.

Welcoming the efforts to provide a comprehensive water and sewer network in the localities along the ECR, Kazura Garden Residents’ Welfare Association president Srilakshmi Mohan Rao, however, said the damage to utility lines was a recurring issue at Kapaleeswarar Nagar, Kazura Garden and Sunrise Avenue, among other places.

There was also delay in providing water meters for new connections, he said.

Plea to relay roads

Residents called for better coordination between government agencies to complete the pending work on time, and relay the roads.

Work on a ₹418.20-crore project to provide 12,776 sewer connections has been under way in Kottivakkam, Neelankarai and Palavakkam, falling under the Sholinganallur zone. Besides 17 sewage pumping stations, the sewer infrastructure will include 164-km-long pipelines.

Officials of Chennai Metrowater said the agency’s assets had been mapped in the geographic information system database and geotag locations.

Coordination meetings are held every month to discuss projects, and trial pits are dug to identify utility lines before executing the projects. Steps are being taken to prevent damage to utility lines, and provide immediate remedial measures.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.