Work on seaweed park after State government allots land: L. Murugan 

Work on the seaweed park proposed in Tamil Nadu will commence as soon as the State government allots the land, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchendur, he said the State government had been requested to set aside space for a special economic zone for seaweed farming. He said a project to raise quality fry in the sea would be implemented under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana to increase fish stocks in the Rameswaram and Mandapam areas.

He stated about ₹20,000 crore was to be invested in the State through fisheries projects such as cold storage, fish processing plants and deep sea aquaculture.

Mr. Murugan pointed out that ₹1,500 would be provided in relief to each fisherman on behalf of the Central government during the fishing ban period and a group insurance scheme would be implemented for fishermen, said a press release here.