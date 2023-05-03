Work on restoring Manapakkam road to be taken up shortly

May 03, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work to restore a 1.8-km stretch of Kodambakkam-Sriperumbudur road up to Manapakkam is expected to commence shortly. Tenders have been invited by the Highways Department for the work that will be taken up by four contractors so that it can be completed fast.

The road passing through many residential localities has been dug up by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and the Water Resources Department for constructing an underground sewage network and a large drain.

“Both the agencies have sought 15 days to finish their work. We have, meanwhile, called for tenders where the contractors should finish the work in three months. The restoration is being carried out with funds paid by the water board since it cut and damaged the road,” said a source in the Highways Department.

The roadwork had been a long-pending demand of residents. Mangadu resident and autorickshaw driver Kalesha Abdul Rahman recalled that the work had begun at least three or four years ago and driving on it has not been easy since then. He said the road was in awful shape and had mounds of earth everywhere. “The departments have not even ensured that the dug up earth is removed making driving and even walking on the road very difficult. It is just under 2 km length but it takes me 45 minutes to cross it,” he said.

Muneesh, a resident of Manapakkam, said with the Metro Rail work under way on Porur Road, the road had become treacherous. “The Manapakkam Road runs parallel to the main road. And when both are damaged where will motorists go?” he asked. The cost of the project will be around ₹3.54 crore.