Work on redeveloping Chennai Egmore railway station to begin shortly

An artist’s impression of the Egmore Railway Station

The Southern Railway has decided to redevelop nine stations, including that of Egmore, and work will begin shortly.

The nine stations to be redeveloped include five in Tamil Nadu, three in Kerala and one in Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Junction, Madurai Junction, Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari stations have been chosen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of these stations.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said: “Of the nine stations, the contract work has been awarded for seven. The finalisation of the award of contract for Chennai Egmore as also the opening of the tender for Kanniyakumari station would be done shortly.”

The Southern Railway has undertaken feasibility study for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for four stations of Kumbakonam, Tirunelveli Junction, Chengannur and Thrissur in Kerala.

While the redevelopment of nine railway stations would be taking off soon, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has taken up feasibility study for the preparation of the DPR for four stations in the State comprising Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station, Tambaram, Avadi, and Coimbatore Junction.

In addition to these, the Southern Railway has identified 38 stations for redevelopment and techno economic feasibility study. Final approval for the same is awaited from the Railway Board.