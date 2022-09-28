Work on redeveloping Chennai Egmore railway station to begin shortly

Contract has been awarded for seven of the nine stations which will be redeveloped by the Southern Railway

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 28, 2022 20:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An artist’s impression of the Egmore Railway Station

The Southern Railway has decided to redevelop nine stations, including that of Egmore, and work will begin shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nine stations to be redeveloped include five in Tamil Nadu, three in Kerala and one in Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, Chennai Egmore, Katpadi Junction, Madurai Junction, Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari stations have been chosen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of these stations. 

In a press release, the Southern Railway said: “Of the nine stations, the contract work has been awarded for seven. The finalisation of the award of contract for Chennai Egmore as also the opening of the tender for Kanniyakumari station would be done shortly.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern Railway has undertaken feasibility study for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for four stations of Kumbakonam, Tirunelveli Junction, Chengannur and Thrissur in Kerala. 

While the redevelopment of nine railway stations would be taking off soon, the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) has taken up feasibility study for the preparation of the DPR for four stations in the State comprising Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station, Tambaram, Avadi, and Coimbatore Junction. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In addition to these, the Southern Railway has identified 38 stations for redevelopment and techno economic feasibility study. Final approval for the same is awaited from the Railway Board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app