August 10, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

Work to construct a rail overbridge (ROB) at a cost of ₹29.5 crore at level crossing 64 at Karunguzhi in Chengalpattu district commenced recently.

The project will help local residents and farmers moving paddy to the rice mills in the locality. Sources in the Highways Department explained that the 847-m, two-lane ROB, with 22 spans, will take 24 months to build and be completed by March 2025. So far, good progress has been made on the foundation and retaining walls.

“The railway portion of the bridge over the level crossing had been completed, but the work could not go forward due to land acquisition issues. There were patta land, some land belonging to a local temple and agricultural land too. It took the government some time to sort out the issues,” said Vishwanathan, a resident of Karunguzhi.

The level crossing located between Padalam and Karunguzhi railway stations is on Kinar Keezhavalam Road and a short distance away from GST Road. It connects to Madurantakam on one side and places, including Thirukazhukundram and Mamallapuram, on the other.

“Though the gate is open during the afternoons since not many trains run at the time, it is kept closed in the mornings and evenings when school-going children and office-goers usually use the stretch. The wait is annoying. We hope the Highways Department finishes the work quickly,” said T.A. Vannan, another resident.