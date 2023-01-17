Work on Porur-Power House stretch of Chennai Metro phase II delayed

January 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work on the stretch between Porur and Power House, one of the key stretches in Chennai Metro Rail’s phase II project, which is scheduled to open in 2025, has been delayed.

The phase II project, which is coming up for a distance of 118.9 km across the city, has been planned at a cost of ₹61,843 crore, and since it covers a huge area, it will be opened for the public in a phased manner.

The first portion scheduled for opening is the one between Poonamallee and Power House. Its construction will be done in two parts by two different contractors, with one executing the stretch between Poonamallee and Porur and another from Porur to Power House.

Sources said while work was going at a fairly good pace between Poonamallee and Porur, the construction between Porur and Power House was suffering from a lot of delays. Of the total 407 piers that need to be built, only 70 have been constructed so far.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the delay is owing to a few reasons. The road width along this stretch is narrow and land acquisition and diversion of traffic are essential to carry out the work. Utilities like water and sewer pipelines and electrical and telephone cables need to be diverted before piling work can be done. Also, a small stretch between Alwarthirunagar and Alapakkam falls under the common alignment of two corridors – Madhavaram to Shollinganallur and Poonamallee to Light House – and this requires a much stronger foundation.

“The work is in full swing right now. Casting works are in progress at a yard site. Erection of precast structures, like pier caps and u-girders, are in progress at the site as well. Every effort is being taken to ensure the work is completed in time, duly taking the need for public transport into consideration,” an official said.