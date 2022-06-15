Work on Periyar statue junction begins

The ₹1.5-crore project envisages creating an elliptical roundtana

Vehicular traffic flow at the Periyar statue junction on Anna Salai is set to change in three months with the Highways Department commencing work on formation of an elliptical roundtana that will have eight fountains, plants and lighting.

The roundtana has been designed in such a manner that the statue will be located inside it. A proper pathway would be formed inside the roundtana to reach the statue.

A source in the Highways Department said the road at that point was 10 lanes wide making it prone to accidents, especially since motorists drive at a high speed. Pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road due to this.

The traffic flow at the junction would be changed with the help of the roundtana and five large traffic islands and three small islands, all of which would be covered with greenery. For instance, motorists coming from Swami Sivananda Salai towards Chintadripet would have to essentially go around the roundtana.

Since plants will be raised on the roundtana and the traffic islands, the road is being cut for a depth of 0.6 metre and a new borewell too dug up. The work, which would be taken up at night, would cost ₹1.5 crore. Pedestrian crossings are to come up on all four sides – two on Anna Salai, Swami Sivananda Salai, and the road to Chintadripet.