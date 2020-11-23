Work on peripheral ring road phase 2 to begin in February

A 100-member team of officials is working on completing land acquisition

Work on phase 2 of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR) is likely to commence in three months. Tenders are under process for two packages for this 25.50-km stretch from Thatchur Kootu Road to Tiruvallur Bypass currently.

“We expect the work to commence by February 2021. It will be through engineering-procurement-construction mode. The tenders for phase 3 will be called sometime next month,” said an official source in the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Company, which is implementing the project from Thatchur Kootu Road to Poonjeri near Mamallapuram.

The road on this stretch would have six lanes in the main carriageway and two service lanes on either side. Since a 100-member strong team of Revenue officials was working to complete the land acquisition for the road that would take three years to build, they hoped that they would hand over the land to the contractor as per schedule.

“The alignment for the project was frozen in 2014 when the DPR was approved. It remains the same,” the official added.

The total cost for phases 2, 3 (Tiruvallur bypass to Sriperumbudur) and 5 (Singaperumalkoil to Poonjeri) including land acquisition would be ₹7,500 crore. The State government has sanctioned ₹2,603 crore towards land acquisition for these phases.

The stretch from Sriperumbudur to Singaperumalkoil had been widened as part of another project. The agency is at present looking for funds for the final phase, which would be four lanes wide. “The width of the road has been decided based upon the projected traffic flow,” another source said.