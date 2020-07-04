Work on Pattabiram Tidel Park begins

04 July 2020 00:03 IST

It will ease pressure on south Chennai

Construction work for the first Tidel Park of the AIADMK government is under way at Pattabiram, and the first client will login by 2022. “We started work a month ago when the State government announced relaxation for the real estate sector. Work is in progress and a lot of cleaning up is happening with skeletal staff,” Tamil Official Language and Culture Minister ‘Ma Foi’ K. Pandiarajan said.

“Tidel Pattabiram would be the first integrated project in the northern part of the city and would hence be able to capitalise on the early developer advantage,” he added. Pattabiram falls in his Avadi constituency.

Currently, 90% of IT parks are concentrated in the Southern parts of Chennai. Managing the resultant traffic congestion — as a considerable number of employees of these IT industries commute from various places in north Chennai — is a challenge for civic authorities.

Traffic congestion

The State government’s theory is that once the Pattabiram Tidel Park opens, people in that zone would opt to work there. It will also help in easing traffic distribution and congestion and, in turn, enhance the productivity and profitability of IT companies.

The Minister said that an analysis done by the State government showed that every day, close to 5,000 software professionals from this region were taking buses to various IT belts.

When asked whether IT firms and startups would opt for this location considering the Work From Home culture due to COVID-19, Mr. Pandiarajan said, “Things will change by the time the park is ready for operations. Even now firms do believe in working from an office space,” he pointed out.

The first phase of the project comprises ground plus 21 floors with 5.57 lakh sq.ft. of floor space at an estimated cost of ₹235 crore. Tidel had engaged a consultant, Cushman & Wakefield, to conduct a pre-feasibility study on the proposal of setting up an IT Park here.

Taamesek Engineering Consortium was the engineering consultant through tender process for architectural, design, engineering consultancy and preparation of tender documents for selection of EPC contractor.