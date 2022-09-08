Work on new bus terminus in Ranipet begins

We are planning to complete the work in six months, says Minister

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi laying the foundation stone for the integrated bus terminus on the in Ranipet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Work on the ₹10.25-crore integrated bus terminus on the Ranipet-Walajah Main Road in Ranipet commenced on Wednesday.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi laid the foundation for the project. The new terminus will replace the existing cramped terminus near the common town in Ranipet. “All buses that go between Chennai and Bengaluru will halt at the new terminus. We are planning to complete the work in six months as against the one-year deadline,” said K. Ruthirakotti, municipal engineer, Ranipet municipality.

Spread over 3.95 acres, the new terminus will cover 13,364 sq m, and house basic facilities such as bus bays, reservation counters, taps, washrooms, police booths, waiting hall and changing rooms for commuters, besides food courts and ATMs. Separate rest rooms and ramps will be provided for persons with disabilities. A multi-level parking lot for parking at least 400 two-wheelers is also a part of the project.

Additionally, the terminus will have at least 30 commercial establishments to promote local traders and products among travellers. The entire terminus will come under CCTV surveillance. Solar panels on the rooftop will be set up as part of energy saving efforts.

Separate bus bays for buses of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will also be provided.

Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian was present on the occasion.

Municipal building

Likewise, work on the new municipal office for Sholinghur also commenced on Wednesday. The new single-storey building will be constructed at a cost of ₹3.5 crore in six months, with basic facilities such as council hall, waiting hall, rooms for different wings such as engineering, revenue, town planning, water and records keeping. At present, the municipality functions in a dilapidated building, built in the early 1980s when it was a town panchayat. “Unlike the existing building, the council hall in the new municipal office can accommodate all 27 ward members for its monthly meeting,” said R. Parandhaman, Commissioner, Sholinghur municipality.